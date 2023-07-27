© 2023 WYSO
Business & Economy

Regional Dispatch Center may not be available for Verizon Wireless users

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
Some Verizon users may not be able to reach non-emergency numbers with the Regional Dispatch Center. 911 service is not affected.

Some cellphone users who have Verizon wireless might have issues contacting the non-emergency phone number at the Montgomery County regional dispatch center.

Some calls to the non-emergency number may result in a message saying that circuits are busy. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says that this issue only affects the non-emergency number, not 911.

If you need to contact the police or fire department for non-emergency needs and can’t reach a dispatcher using the non-emergency number, do not call 911. Instead go to the nearest police or fire station or try calling later.

The Office is also asking people not to call 911 just to test it, as this will cause police to be dispatched.

