Premier Health renovates historic building to open new medical facility in Dayton

Premier Health opened a new medical facility located between Sawmill and Stonemill roads on the west side of Brown Street near Patterson Homestead.

The hospital system renovated the former South Park Methodist Church for the project, after the community rallied to preserve the historic property.

Andy Horn, the Executive Vice President for Business and Administrative Services at University of Dayton, said the facility allows for health care options that are accessible to students and staff.

"I'm personally gratified that we went back to the drawing board after original plans were released,” said Horn. “It would have torn the original South Park United Methodist Church down, and we incorporated it into the design. It's an innovative, adaptive reuse that pays respect to history by looking toward campus and community needs.”

The building was constructed in 1926, and its redevelopment started two years ago. The 12 million dollar project is a partnership between Premier Health, the University of Dayton and Woodard Development.

Mayor Jeff Mimms Jr. said this partnership is a significant growth opportunity for Dayton.

"I can't think of anything better that can be done as far as support for this community,” Mimms said. “It’s another great investment in Dayton.”

1 of 2 — Premier2.jpg The facility integrates architecture from the old church and provides the space necessary for specialized medical services. Ngozi Cole / WYSO 2 of 2 — premier3.jpg The interior of the new facility, showing the old South Park Methodist church and the new Premier Health clinic Ngozi Cole / WYSO

As the building’s anchor tenant, Premier Health will provide the larger community convenient access to health care services, as well as convenient, on-campus care for UD employees.

"We honored the sacredness of a religious space. We've used old and new. And I hope that you find it innovative and inspirational,” said Michael Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health.

The new 30,000 square foot facility houses nearly 50 new staff, including orthopedic physicians and physical therapists.