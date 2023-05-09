Two Ohio businesses awarded tax credits by state, creating 239 New Jobs, generating $12M in payroll

In Southwest Ohio, two businesses were awarded tax credits by the state.

Oats Overnight, a retail and subscription-based meal distribution company, will receive more than a 1.3% tax credit for the next eight years. The company will create 179 new jobs and pay more than $7 million annually in salaries and wages to employees at its proposed West Chester Township location. The average annual wage for these new positions will be around $43,000.

Sun Star Engineering, which makes waterproof coatings for vehicles, will get a more than 1.6% tax credit for the next eight years. The State of Ohio says this will incentivize the company to keep its locations in Springboro and Franklin open. They also say it will create 60 new jobs and generate $5 million in payroll.

The average annual wage for these new jobs will be around $80,000.

In total, eight businesses in Ohio received similar tax credits after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $35 million in new payroll and spur more than $185 million in investments across Ohio.

The State says the eight businesses awarded the tax credits will create 663 new jobs and retain 499 jobs in Ohio.