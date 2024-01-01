As the Director of Audio Preservation at NEDCC, Bryce supervises a staff of audio preservation engineers and specialists and manages NEDCC's audio preservation program, which uses both traditional playback and optical-scanning technologies (a.k.a., IRENE) to digitize at-risk audio collections for preservation. In this role she confers with diverse collection-holding institutions, from local historical societies to major research libraries, to evaluate their audio collections and develop appropriate preservation proposals. Bryce also educates collection-holders on preservation strategies for their audio collections through collection assessments, educational webinars, and workshops.

For the HBCU Radio Preservation Project, Bryce leads a team of field archivists, audio preservation specialists and audio engineers providing field services, training, and audio reformatting to support efforts to preserve historical, current, and future HBCU radio station recordings. She earned an MLIS in Archives Management from Simmons College, and a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in Ethnomusicology from Oberlin College.