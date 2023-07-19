© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aviation & Military

Dayton WWII airman remains identified, to be buried at Arlington after 80 years

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
Lt. Howard L. Dickson
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)
/

On August 23, 2022, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of First Lieutenant Howard L. Dickson, of Dayton, missing from World War II.

A U.S. Army Air Force Lieutenant from Dayton, Ohio — killed during World War II — is coming home.

First Lt. Howard L. Dickson was 30-years-old in the summer of 1943. He was a gunner in the 328th Bombardment Squadron that was shot down on August 1 of that year while on a mission north of Bucharest, Romania.

Dickson’s remains couldn’t be identified at the time and he was buried there in a civilian and military cemetery.

After the war, the remains of Dickson and other U.S. military personnel were disinterred and taken to American cemeteries in Belgium.

There they remained — unidentified — until 2017 when they were exhumed and examined by scientists at an Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Scientists at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) say they identified Dickson’s remains by using anthropological analysis, along with circumstantial evidence.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also joined the effort by using “mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.”

Dickson will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Tags
Aviation & Military HistoryDayton
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney