© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aviation & Military

Parking changes at this year's Dayton Air Show

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
A hornet flies over the crows at the 2017 Dayton Air Show. General parking at the 2023 show will b different from previous years.
Don Sniegowski
/
A hornet flies over the crows at the 2017 Dayton Air Show. General parking at the 2023 show will b different from previous years.

Organizers of the upcoming Dayton Airshow have changed where attendees will park their cars for the event.

General admission parking will be directly across from the showground’s main entrance on the east side of North Dixie Drive. A portion of North Dixie Drive directly in front of the gateway will be blocked to give patrons a safe walk to the entrance.

General Admission parking passes must be purchased prior to the event and cannot be purchased at the Air Show.

Handicapped and VIP parking will be the same as last year near the main entrance off of Wright Drive.

A map of parking is on the Dayton Air Show website.

The Dayton Air Show is scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Tags
Aviation & Military Dayton Air Show
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier