Parking changes at this year's Dayton Air Show

Organizers of the upcoming Dayton Airshow have changed where attendees will park their cars for the event.

General admission parking will be directly across from the showground’s main entrance on the east side of North Dixie Drive. A portion of North Dixie Drive directly in front of the gateway will be blocked to give patrons a safe walk to the entrance.

General Admission parking passes must be purchased prior to the event and cannot be purchased at the Air Show.

Handicapped and VIP parking will be the same as last year near the main entrance off of Wright Drive.

A map of parking is on the Dayton Air Show website.

The Dayton Air Show is scheduled for July 22 and 23.