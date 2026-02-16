Book Nook: 'The Hadacol Boogie' by James Lee Burke

In 1997, James Lee Burke was out on book tour for his novel "Cimarron

Rose." He stopped by our studios to do a live interview. That book went

on to win an Edgar Award. Little did I know then that we had many more

conversations in our future — 25 of them so far.

Burke stopped touring for his books years ago but that hasn't slowed him

down one bit. He'll be 90 years old in December, and during this latest

conversation he told me he's currently writing yet another book in his

extraordinary Dave Robicheaux series.

We talked about his latest,"The Hadacol Boogie." This is the longest

Robicheaux yet. Burke remains in fine form. They story feels like it

came cascading out of his pen. Dave Robicheuax and his best buddy Clete

Purcel are up to their usual hijinks, tracking down the bad guys and

exacting punishment upon them. This is an edgy novel, Dave and Clete are

simmering throughout, always seemingly on the verge of blowing their

tops.

With this interview I have now spoken to James Lee Burke for his last 22

consecutive books. He's always on my calendar. You might be wondering,

is he my favorite writer to interview? Well, those numbers don't lie, no

other author has made anywhere close to this many appearances on the

program. The crime writer Robert Crais is in a distant second place.

He's younger that James Lee Burke, but he also writes more slowly. For

every novel Crais releases Burke puts out two! What a prodigious body of

work Burke has created. I cannot wait for the next one. As usual, he

wouldn't say much about it except that Dave and Clete will be going

underwater, into the ocean, looking for pyramids...what?! Wow, that

really has me wondering and excited about where those two will end up

next.