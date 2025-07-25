What's Great in Dayton: July 25 - 31, 2025

Antique Automobile Club of America: Hundreds of beautifully restored classic vehicles will be on display at the U.S. Air Force Museum, Saturday 9am to 5pm.

Dayton Celtic Fest: Dayton Celtic Festival is at RiverScape MetroPark. Friday, 5:30 to 11pm; Saturday, 11:30am to 11pm; Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Admission is FREE.

A Room With a View: This film is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an all-star cast of Helena Bonham-Carter, Maggie Smith, Julian Sands, AND Judi Dench. Screening at The Neon Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at noon.

Arts and Jazz Event FRIEND-raiser: The Arts and Jazz event includes three live jazz bands, community art vendors, food trucks, interactive art projects, and more at We Care Arts on Saturday, from 1 to 4pm.

Beyond Paul: Alice Dunbar Nelson’s Life and Legacy: Alice Dunbar Nelson was an influential African American poet, author, and activist whose work addressed themes of race, gender, and social justice. She was married to the famous poet Paul Laurence Dunbar and after his death, she continued to promote his work while forging her own literary path. This exhibit is at the Paul Laurence Dunbar House, now through September 28th.