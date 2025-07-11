What's Great in Dayton: July 11 - 17, 2025

Documentary Screening and Dinner: Jeffrey's Journey is a poignant documentary about overcoming challenges and achieving happiness. It's screening Friday at Wright Library, 6 to 8pm.

The Great Dayton Food Truck Rally: More than 50 food trucks including dinner, dessert, and beverage vendors. Plus 150 open artist studios for this free and family friendly event at The Front Street Studios. Friday, 5 to 9pm & Saturday, 11am to 8pm.

50th Ohio Mini-CANvention: See and buy anything brewery and beer related (signs, lights, cans, bottles, labels, trays, coasters, bottle caps, you name it). It's Friday and Saturday at the Greene County Expo Center.

Cincy Blues Fest: Two days of a stellar lineup of award winning national and international Blues artists. Be prepared to get your groove on and boogie at Fairfield’s Village Green Park (just north of Cincinnati) on Saturday and Sunday.

Dayton Mac & Cheese Fest: A ton of incredible mac n' cheese and more all from some amazing food trucks Sunday at The Brightside, 11am to 6pm.

Mother Nature’s Gifts: Since many of the artists at Village Artisans are inspired by Mother Nature, this show features art honoring nature and it’s gifts. It's on display at The Village Artisan’s Lobby Gallery in Yellow Springs from July 18 through September 9.