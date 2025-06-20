What's Great in Dayton: June 20 - 26, 2025

CoLab II: A fusion of Dayton’s most vibrant multidisciplinary artists with six brand-new original dance works at the PNC Arts Annex. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm.

UN International Yoga Day: On Saturday Heartfulness Meditation Center in Beavercreek is hosting yoga, 9 to 10am and guided relaxation & heartfulness meditation, 10 to 10:30am

Beekeepers Association Honey Harvest: Experience live honey extraction demos, food trucks with buzz-worthy bites and local vendors with hive-inspired treasures. It's fun for the whole colony. Saturday at Camp Greene (3452 Grinnell Rd, Yellow Springs), 11am to 3pm.

The Family Summer Film Festival: Screenings of PBS Kids favorites with free books and activities are Saturdays at 11am this summer at The Neon. This week it's Carl the Collector.

The 2025 Carillon Park Rail Festival: Highlights include “the big train” which carries up to 120 passengers and “the little train” which is the 7.5-gauge miniature railroad. Picture a tiny train winding through a circus, a farm, or even a burning building where miniature firefighters battle the flames. It's Saturday and Sunday at Carillon Park.

Oregon Historic District Garden Tour: Explore eight private gardens plus Newcom Park gardens within an approximate 1 mile circular route Sunday, 10am to 2pm. Rain or shine.