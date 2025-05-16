What's Great in Dayton: May 16 - 22, 2025

Dayton Black Women's Film Festival: The Dayton Black Women's Film festival continues this Saturday & Sunday at The Neon.

Rising Stars: A gala with delicious food and drink, musical performances, a raffle with giveaways and fun. Cocktail attire requested. It's at Daniel J. Curran Place starting at 6:45pm.

The Centerville Merchant Market: Upscale shopping experience featuring one-of-a-kind treasures, vintage finds, furniture, boutique clothing, jewelry, home décor, handmade items, food, beer and wine sales from local breweries plus live entertainment. On the lawn at St. Leonard (8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville), Sunday, noon to 5pm.

In Praise of Peace: Giving Thanks with Bach and Handel: The Bach Society chorus presenting J.S. Bach's Magnificat in D Major and Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major as well as G.F. Handel's Utrecht Te Deum and Jubilate. Sunday at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church 4 to 6pm.

Spring Fest in the Burg: Enjoy three days of live local music, a unique handmade Maker’s Mart, 14 delicious food trucks, the thrilling FunTime Carnival and much more. Friday, Saturday & Sunday in Miamisburg.

Dayton Hamvention 2025: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, ham radio enthusiasts from around the country will gather at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center in Xenia.