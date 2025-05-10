What's Great in Dayton: May 9 - 15, 2025

Pointes Of View: Enjoy a night of classical and contemporary ballet and witness the astounding talent of Dayton Ballet’s dancers. Friday & Saturday at Victoria Theatre at 7:30pm.

Hug the Earth Festival at Lost Creek Reserve: Bands and outdoor adventures for the whole family: rock climbing, wall zip lines, tree climbing, caterpillar train rides, animal safari, rock and fossil digs, farm animal encounters, butterfly house visits, animal games and more. Saturday, Noon to 5pm.

America: From Sea to Shining Sea: Spring Concert of the Kettering Children's Choir. It's Sunday at the Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church at 3:30pm.

Out on 5th: Fifth Street closes on weekends to create a pedestrian mall in the Oregon District with more space to shop, dine and relax in the open air. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the spring and summer months.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton's 2025 summer concert series: The lineup is out now for Levitt Pavilion Dayton's free summer concert series. See it here: https://levittdayton.org/concert-schedule/

