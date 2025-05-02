What's Great in Dayton: May 2 - 8, 2025

A World A’fair: A wide array of engaging workshops, live performances and interactive exhibits highlighting global cultures are on display at the Greene County Expo Center and Fairgrounds, Friday through Sunday.

Blood Drive: There is a blood drive Saturday at Epiphany Lutheran Church (6430 Far Hills Avenue) in Centerville, 8am to noon.

Community clean-up day: The Little Miami Watershed Network is working in partnership with the City of Kettering to remove litter and invasive plant species along Little Beaver Creek at State Farm Park on Saturday, 9am to noon.

Lebanon Ohio Home Tour: Visit 7 historic homes which represent a different architectural style of the 19th and early 20th centuries Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

Trailblazers of Innovation: Learn about African American Inventors Who Shaped America. Discover the brilliant minds behind life-changing inventions in fire, safety, HVAC & refrigeration, lighting, water management and more! It's on display now at the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce.

Tour Downtown Dayton: Preservation Dayton begins hosting weekly tours of downtown Dayton. They focuses on educating and advocating for local history and architecture.