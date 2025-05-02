© 2025 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: May 2 - 8, 2025

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published May 2, 2025 at 12:27 PM EDT
A World A’fair is this weekend at the Greene County Expo Center and Fairgrounds

Charlie Campbell's picks for what do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

A World A’fair: A wide array of engaging workshops, live performances and interactive exhibits highlighting global cultures are on display at the Greene County Expo Center and Fairgrounds, Friday through Sunday.

Blood Drive: There is a blood drive Saturday at Epiphany Lutheran Church (6430 Far Hills Avenue) in Centerville, 8am to noon.

Community clean-up day: The Little Miami Watershed Network is working in partnership with the City of Kettering to remove litter and invasive plant species along Little Beaver Creek at State Farm Park on Saturday, 9am to noon.

Lebanon Ohio Home Tour: Visit 7 historic homes which represent a different architectural style of the 19th and early 20th centuries Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

Trailblazers of Innovation: Learn about African American Inventors Who Shaped America. Discover the brilliant minds behind life-changing inventions in fire, safety, HVAC & refrigeration, lighting, water management and more! It's on display now at the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce.

Tour Downtown Dayton: Preservation Dayton begins hosting weekly tours of downtown Dayton. They focuses on educating and advocating for local history and architecture.
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
