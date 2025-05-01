Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces its 2025 summer concert series. See the full lineup

Levitt Pavilion Dayton's 2025 summer concert series will kick off Saturday May 31 with Funk Fest headlined by Rick James' Stone City Band. The festival is one of five Amplified concerts on this year’s schedule. They’re revamped versions of the City of Dayton’s former Reggae, Blues, Funk and Jazz festivals along with a new Gospel-focused fest.

Joining Levitt’s 2025 lineup is the For Dayton By Dayton festival, created by local hiphop artist K Carter. It's a celebration of regional artists from a variety of genres including hip-hop and rock and roll.

The overall season explores even more musical genres including folk, country, the blues and Latin alternative, often pairing national artists with local openers. On June 21, Brooklyn based disco soul group Say She She will be joined onstage by Dayton’s own Ren1. Other artist include Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes who blend alt-country with classic Latin rhythms and New Orleans musical cornerstone John Papa Gros.

This year's season will continue to build on Levitt's community partnerships including the annual Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration, a special Pride afterparty with Nashville-based pop artist Molly Grace and an afterparty for Dayton Porchfest on August 16.

All Levitt Pavilion Dayton concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts take place Thursday through Sunday and begin at 7pm unless otherwise noted.

2025 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Saturday, May 31 - Funk Fest featuring Thumpdaddy, Freekbass, Rick James’ Stone City Band *part of the Amplified series*

Thursday, June 5 - Lanita Smith with opener Feyth M.

Friday, June 6 - REO Classics Band ft Terry Luttrell with opener Eleyet McConnell

Saturday, June 7 - Pride Afterparty featuring Molly Grace *special 5pm start time*

Thursday, June 12 - Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band with opener Rachel Litteral

Friday, June 13 - Kyle Elderidge and the Kentucky Cowhands with opener David Payne & the Midwest Business Machines

Saturday, June 14 - For Dayton By Dayton Music Fest *special 5pm start time*

Thursday, June 19 - Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration ft. Goapele *special 6pm start time*

Friday, June 20 - Robbie Fulks with opener The Brockman Brothers

Saturday, June 21 - Say She She with opener REN1

Saturday, June 28 - Blues Fest featuring Shaun Booker and the Dammit Band, Doug Hart, Anthony Gomes *part of the Amplified series - special 5:30 p.m. start time*

Thursday, July 3 - Coral Moons with opener Pitts & the Vipers

Friday, July 4 - Honoring Our Veterans featuring The Scotty Bratcher Band

Saturday, July 5 - Sinkane with opener Solistic

Thursday, July 10 - John Papa Gros

Friday, July 1 - Yam Yam with opener Empire Pool

Saturday, July 12 - Davina and the Vagabonds with opener Keigo Hirakawa Trio

Thursday, July 17 - Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

Friday, July 18 - Carlene Carter

Saturday, July 19 - DuPont Brass with opener Signature Levitt Summer Camp Student Showcase

Saturday, July 26 - Gospel Fest featuring Ashling Cole, Johnetta Moore, James Hall Worship & Praise *part of the Amplified series - special 5:30 p.m. start time*

Thursday, July 31 - Ace Monroe with opener: Oh Condor

Friday, August 1 - Blueprint with opener: Safe Money

Saturday, August 2 - Art in the City featuring Chambers DesLauriers with opener Heather Redman & the Reputation

Thursday, August 7 - Rubén Albarrán (lead singer of Café Tacuba)

Friday, August 8 - Ashes & Arrows with opener: M Ross Perkins

Saturday, August 9 - Celebrating our Native American Communities featuring Indigenous

Thursday, August 14 - MojoFlo

Friday, August 15 - Incendio

Saturday, August 16 - Porchfest Afterparty featuring Eilen Jewell with opener Basura

Thursday, August 21 - System Ali

Friday, August 22 - Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Saturday, August 23 - TBD

Saturday, August 30 - Reggae Fest featuring Luv Locz, Roots Society, Etana *part of the Amplified series - special 5:30 p.m. start time*

Thursday, September 4 - Jesse "JT Jazz" Thompson

Friday, September 5 - Miller and the Other Sinners w/ special guest Nikki D with opener The Eric Henry Blues Band

Saturday, September 6 - Grupo Fuego with opener Dayton Salsa Project

Saturday, September 13 - Jazz Fest featuring Jazz Stompers, Ric Sexton, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies *part of the Amplified series - special 5:30 p.m. start time*