Photos: Hour, Kate Wakefield and Adelyn Strei have songs (to sing) at the latest edition of The Outside Presents

The second season of The Outside Presents, WYSO's free experimental music concert series, continued with its first performance of 2025 at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College.

Curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller, this edition celebrated songcraft in experimental music with performances by Philadelphia instrumental collective Hour, Cincinnati vocalist and cello player Kate Wakefield, and New York City multi-instrumentalist Adelyn Strei. Dayton-based Yesteronics provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.

