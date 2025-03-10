© 2025 WYSO
Photos: Hour, Kate Wakefield and Adelyn Strei have songs (to sing) at the latest edition of The Outside Presents

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published March 10, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Meadows (Hour) backs Adelyn Strei at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Brady (Yesteronics) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Peter McLaughlin (left) and Michael Cormier-O’Leary of Hour at the merch table.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller (right) interviews Kate Wakefield at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Lucas Knapp (Hour) backs Adelyn Strei at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller introduces Hour at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Hour performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller (right) introduces Adelyn Strei at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Hour performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Hour performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The second season of The Outside Presents, WYSO's free experimental music concert series, continued with its first performance of 2025 at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College.

Curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller, this edition celebrated songcraft in experimental music with performances by Philadelphia instrumental collective Hour, Cincinnati vocalist and cello player Kate Wakefield, and New York City multi-instrumentalist Adelyn Strei. Dayton-based Yesteronics provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
