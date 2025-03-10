Photos: Hour, Kate Wakefield and Adelyn Strei have songs (to sing) at the latest edition of The Outside Presents
1 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-45.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-10.jpg
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-5.jpg
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-14.jpg
Frank Meadows (Hour) backs Adelyn Strei at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-16.jpg
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-18.jpg
Adelyn Strei performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-12.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-17.jpg
Brady (Yesteronics) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-19.jpg
Peter McLaughlin (left) and Michael Cormier-O’Leary of Hour at the merch table.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-20.jpg
Evan Miller (right) interviews Kate Wakefield at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-23.jpg
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-26.jpg
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-11.jpg
Lucas Knapp (Hour) backs Adelyn Strei at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-31.jpg
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-33.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-38.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Hour at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-42.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-37.jpg
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-34.jpg
Kate Wakefield performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-1.jpg
Evan Miller (right) introduces Adelyn Strei at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-43.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-49.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-50.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-51.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-55.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 26 — The Outside Present March2025-53.jpg
Hour performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The second season of The Outside Presents, WYSO's free experimental music concert series, continued with its first performance of 2025 at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College.
Curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller, this edition celebrated songcraft in experimental music with performances by Philadelphia instrumental collective Hour, Cincinnati vocalist and cello player Kate Wakefield, and New York City multi-instrumentalist Adelyn Strei. Dayton-based Yesteronics provided visuals.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.