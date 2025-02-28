What's Great in Dayton: February 28 - March 6, 2025

ART Matters: The Dayton Art and Design Symposium is a day filled with creativity and inspiration. It features three sessions each offering three options for participants to choose from. Go to the Dayton Arcade Friday and it starts at 9am.

Power & Presence: Four women embody the contemporary arts scene and reveal their power to launch Women’s History Month. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is at Victoria Theatre Saturday and Sunday.

Catalano Film Festival: Seven short films created and curated by local independent filmmakers. It's on Saturday at 5pm at Miamisburg’s historic Plaza Theatre.

The Oakwood Arts Gala: A captivating performance, a silent auction and raffle and delectable charcuterie and refreshing mocktail beverages. This is Saturday at Oakwood High School 6 to 8pm.

Jazz and more at the Hidden Gem: Singer/trumpeter Jimmy Leach is singing and playing the great songs of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett and many others. This is Sunday at The Hidden Gem. Two shows: 7 & 8:30pm.

Dayton Metro Library's 2025 Poetry Contest: This year’s theme is Where We Belong—a chance to express what home, community and identity mean to you. Entries accepted now to March 5.