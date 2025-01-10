What's Great in Dayton: January 10 - 16, 2025

Lego Show: Brick Fest Live LEGO show is at the Dayton Convention Center Saturday and Sunday. There are life-sized models, hands-on building activities, and rare LEGO merchandise. Fun for all ages with special guest appearances from LEGO Masters contestants.

Bagels and Broadway: Have a cup of coffee and a bagel and watch the Schuster Center crew set up the sights and sounds for the upcoming performance of SIX! This is Tuesday at the Schuster Center at 8:30am.

Levitt UpClose: The Levitt Pavillion UpClose is Thursday. You meet three artists and they perform but you learn the exact location the day before the concert.

Muse Macine on stage: The Muse Machine student musical is Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. It's at the Victoria Theatre, Thursday through Sunday.

Geo Gnomes: Out in Aullwood's Nature Center are 12 very special Geo Gnomes. When you find them, you guess their true home state. They are there now to the end of February.

Wellness in our MetroParks: The 2025 MetroParks Wellness Guide has lots of suggestions for your overall wellness to help make 2025 a great year.

Nominate a Daytonian: Nominations for the 2025 Dayton Region Walk of Fame are now open.