What's Great in Dayton: December 13 - 19, 2024

Meet Santa: Today you can get the perfect picture with your little ones and Santa. Go to The Little Exchange and choose a slot picture time between 4 to 6pm. Cookies and hot cocoa to enjoy while you wait to meet Santa.

Tuba Christmas: On Saturday is the Tuba Christmas. This is a Christmas music singalong with forty tubas. Go to The Greene in Beavercreek at 2pm.

Christkindlmarkt: At a Christkindlmarkt you enjoy the ambiance of traditional food drink and Gluhwein. The annual celebration of the centuries-old Christmas market tradition is at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner on Saturday, 9 to 5 and Sunday, noon to 4pm.

The Nutcracker: The timeless story of Clara’s magical Christmastime journey returns to the stage performed by Dayton Ballet. Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score is performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic. It’s at the Schuster Center now through December 22nd.

A Frosty Night: A Frosty Night is a Human Race play about Sharon Frosty who is Frosty the Snowman's wife. She knows that he's up to no good and follows his trail to the North Pole. Will she catch him in the act? Laugh 'til you're blue with this adults-only comedy. It’s now through December 22nd.

High tea with dolls: On Sunday there’s the Annual Doll High Tea. Bring a favorite little someone who has a favorite little doll to enjoy an afternoon of food and fun. Go to the Dayton Women’s Club from 2 to 4pm this Sunday or the following week.