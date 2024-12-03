New director of WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices bridges the past and present

WYSO is bridging its past and present with its choice for new director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. In this interview we'll spend a few minutes with Will Davis, who talks about extending that bridge into the center's future.

This transcript has been edited slightly for length and clarity.

Will Davis: We have news, music and storytelling here at WYSO, and the division I oversee is storytelling. And so that's what I'm looking for and that's what I'm listening for. I hope that everything we do is informative and helpful, but I'm really interested in the stories that people are telling because that's where I learn and that's where I feel.

"And one of the reasons I'm back is because I just was thinking about my past and my work history, and it really was the favorite thing I've ever done."

Jerry Kenney: The Community Voices classes here at WYSO is how you got started with us.

Davis: It is. I think it was 2012. I want to say it wasn't the first. It was the second Community Voices class, I think. And then very soon after that, Neenah Ellis and I started to teach it. And yeah, it was my favorite thing.

I've been in Tennessee for about seven years teaching at the University of Tennessee, but I'm back full time. I'm thrilled to be here. And one of the reasons I'm back is because I just was thinking about my past and my work history, and it really was the favorite thing I've ever done. And there was an opportunity to do it again and to do it full time and to do it bigger and better. And my gosh, they couldn't stop me from coming back.

Kenney: So you've been here just a short time. You came to us over the summer, I think full time.

Davis: I did, yeah. The beginning of August was when I started.

Kenney: Okay. So how has your experience been so far?

Davis: It's been great. I am happier than I've been in a long time, you know? And part of it is because I like to be busy and I'm busy. I like creative work and it's very creative work. And you mentioned ReEntry Stories. One of the first things I did, when I got here was, I met with Mary Evans and we listened to tape and talked about it. And, when we're putting this together and cutting it, I asked her for adjectives like 'what are the adjectives that that come to your mind when you're working on this series?' And I said, 'let's let that be the creative vision for this.' And I think we're pulling it off. I mean, people don't know what those adjectives were. But that's the tone that we were going for.

And I mean, I love doing this kind of stuff, this is my favorite thing. And so I'm having a great time. And, and the station has changed so much. But then there are people like you that I remember and coming back and seeing old friends, but then seeing a lot of new faces too. It's a really great mix of old and new.

Kenney: So running the center now, I imagine, is a little reminiscent of teaching the original Community Voices classes. Along with Neenah. You're doing much the same thing in the way of guiding producers as they create these stories and tell these stories.

Davis: Yeah, yeah. We have big, big plans coming up the next few months for stories and series and for classes too, and reengaging with all of the community producer graduates, some of which we haven't heard from for a couple of years. But I'm reaching out and I think people are going to hear some familiar voices. It's pretty great.

Kenney: The new season of Veterans Voices has been running since Veterans Day, and you took a different direction this time around. Tell us about it.

Davis: Yeah. Neenah Ellis, Seth Gordon and I started Veterans Voices in 2015.

Kenney: That's right.

Davis: So in the last nine years, we we've told a lot of stories and most of them are about veterans. But also, military families make a lot of sacrifices, too. And I learned that working on this series. And I think sometimes those challenges that they face are misunderstood or not known by the general public. And I thought as soon as I get the chance, I want to build a whole season around military families and the unique challenges that they face.

Kenney: That's right. Essentially, they're serving as well.

Davis: They are. Blue Star Families is a national nonprofit that connects military families to each other and to resources. And Geri Maples is the executive director of the local chapter. And I reached out to her and asked her if she would partner with me. She did, and they're very moving stories. Geri calls them hidden helpers, spouses and the children of the people that serve. That's a very, very essential part of the narrative of service and sacrifice. I think we're accustomed to thanking veterans for their service — I don't think we do it enough, that's just my opinion — but we don't think about the families as often. So I think it's time that we focus on that.

