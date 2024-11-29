What's Great in Dayton: November 29 - December 5, 2024

Kick off the holiday season: Today the Dayton Holiday Festival is kicking off with the Grande Illumination and the Dayton Children’s Parade. The fun continues throughout the month with family fun days and other holiday activities.

And the downtown Ice Rink is now open. Dig out your skates and check out the times at metroparks.org/ice-rink/

Local holiday Shopping in Dayton : On Saturday the Christkindl Market at Front Street is open. Holiday shopping, pictures with Santa, a roaming Grinch, craft beer and amazing art work. It's at 1001 East 2nd Street in Dayton from 11am to 4pm.

And then close by is the Small Shop Mini Market. Shop, eat, drink, play with kitties, learn a new skill. Visit the businesses and enter to win prizes! Huffman Historic District from 11am to 5pm.

Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: On Sunday you can witness the future of classical brilliance by the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Go to the Roger Glass Center for the Arts at 2 or 4pm.

Pysanky: Pysanky is Ukrainian egg decorating. Learn the history of this art form and then create one to take home. It's Saturday December 7 or Sunday December 8 at the Dayton Society of Artists.

Introducing Novaphonic.FM: Novaphonic.FM simulcasts all of your favorite WYSO music shows alongside a mix of music hand curated by real people throughout the day.

Letters from Santa: You can have Santa send your child a personalized letter. Each letter is unique- the more information you submit the more Santa can say. Letters will be mailed in RED envelopes early December. Last day for orders is Saturday December 9.