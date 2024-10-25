What's Great in Dayton: October 25 - 31, 2024

Washington-Centerville Library's book sale: There's a book sale with thousands of books in excellent condition plus DVDs and music CDs. Go to Washington-Centerville Public Library on West Spring Valley Road today until 5pm and on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

The First International Black Film Festival: The First Annual International Black Film Festival that is showcasing diverse stories of the Africa Diaspora is at the Dayton Metro Library's main branch today and Saturday.

Brewster at the Schuster: On Friday evening at 7pm is Brewster at the Schuster. It’s a night of beer, snacks, music, and discovery.

Boo Bash in Troy: On Saturday up in Troy is the Boo Bash. Wear your costume for games, refreshments, crafts. and more. It’s at Troy Hayner 11am to 2pm.

A Chili Cookoff: At the Chili Cookoff prizes are awarded for best overall chili and the people’s choice. Go to The British Transportation Museum (321 Hopeland Avenue, in Dayton) 4 to 7pm.

Don’t Stop Believin': Don’t Stop Believin’ is a tribute to the iconic rock band Journey. Relive the 70s and 80s at the Schuster Center on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Remember the Time: Remember the Time is Dayton Contemporary Dance Company's spellbinding artistry of three enduring works is at the Victoria Theatre Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 4pm.

Trick or Treat at 2nd Street Market: On Sunday is trick or treat and the opportunity to decorate a pumpkin. Go to 2nd Street Market, dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and trick or treat with the vendors with free pumpkins available to decorate. 11am to 3pm.