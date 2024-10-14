Photos: Dayton Music Fest celebrates 20 years
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tronee Threat performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tronee Threat performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tronee Threat performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freya’s Felines performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freya’s Felines performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freya’s Felines performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freya’s Felines performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Freya’s Felines performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 1984 Draft performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 1984 Draft performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 1984 Draft performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 1984 Draft performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 1984 Draft performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 1984 Draft performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Zac Pitts performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Zac Pitts performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Salvador Ross performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Salvador Ross performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Salvador Ross performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Salvador Ross performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Salvador Ross performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Smug Brothers performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Smug Brothers performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Smug Brothers performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Smug Brothers performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Smug Brothers performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Smug Brothers performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Nightbeast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
KimL closes night one of Dayton Music Fest with a DJ set. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
KimL closes night one of Dayton Music Fest with a DJ set. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Since 2004 Dayton Music Fest has showcased music from or with ties to Dayton in local venues around downtown. This year's festival took place over two days at five venues and featured over 30 artists.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured Dayton Music Fest's opening night at the Brightside where two stages hosted performances from Freya's Felines, 1984 Draft, Crabswithoutlegs, Salvadore Ross, The Nightbeast, Tronee Threat, Zac Pitts, Paige Beller, Smug Brothers and Kim L.