Photos: Dayton Music Fest celebrates 20 years

Since 2004 Dayton Music Fest has showcased music from or with ties to Dayton in local venues around downtown. This year's festival took place over two days at five venues and featured over 30 artists.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured Dayton Music Fest's opening night at the Brightside where two stages hosted performances from Freya's Felines, 1984 Draft, Crabswithoutlegs, Salvadore Ross, The Nightbeast, Tronee Threat, Zac Pitts, Paige Beller, Smug Brothers and Kim L.