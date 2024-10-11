What's Great in Dayton: October 11 - 17, 2024

Celebrate local music: Dayton Music Fest is a celebration of Dayton's original and local live music artists and bands. There are 32 acts at 5 venues tonight and Saturday all in downtown Dayton.

Out Here Dayton Film Fest: The Out Here Film Fest is the best of LGBTQIA+ films from around the world. Head over to the Neon for 9 different screenings featuring 25 short and feature-length films. And tonight is their Friday Night Party at Lily’s Bistro.

Harvest Days: On Saturday is Piqua’s Harvest Days. Pumpkin painting, craft vendors, kids’ activities, a retail open house, food trucks and more from noon to 6pm.

Huffman Kid’s Market: On Saturday is Huffman Kid’s Market. Everything available was made by kids! Goods, sweets, quesadillas, and art. Come hungry and excited about supporting some young entrepreneurs. Please bring cash in small denominations so the kids can manage all of the money. This is at Pink Moon Goods from noon to 3pm.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival: The famous Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is this weekend. Go over to Waynesville on Saturday, 9am to 8pm and Sunday, 9am to 6pm.

Campaigns Inc: Fake news and dirty tricks are tools of the trade for a political consulting firm Campaigns Inc. Go to the Dayton Theatre Guild to see this new comedy which is a jaw-dropping look at the underbelly of politics, now through October 20.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson Apt. 2B: Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson Apt. 2B is a fast-paced reimagining of the world’s most famous detective story bringing a bold feminist twist. Get ready for an evening of laughter, suspense, and empowerment as they redefine heroism friendship and the art of deduction. It's at the Human Race Theatre now through October 20.