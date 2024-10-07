© 2024 WYSO
You Should Listen To: Tori Lee

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published October 7, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT
contributed

She doesn’t have a new album out. She’s got no current single on any streaming services. She doesn’t even have an EP. So why am I writing about Tori Lee?

Because what Lee does have is it. Star potential. Pizazz. That thing. Tori Lee is an amazing vocalist. She’s a performer who’s loaded with charm and wit… the magic just bursts from her. If you’re a skeptic, check out the Tori Lee experience below.

I’m right, aren’t I? If the stars align, who knows how big a star Lee could be? It looks like Dayton may have a budding icon in its midst. If you want more from Lee, check out her official social media page and her webpage.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
