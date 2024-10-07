You Should Listen To: Tori Lee

She doesn’t have a new album out. She’s got no current single on any streaming services. She doesn’t even have an EP. So why am I writing about Tori Lee?

Because what Lee does have is it. Star potential. Pizazz. That thing. Tori Lee is an amazing vocalist. She’s a performer who’s loaded with charm and wit… the magic just bursts from her. If you’re a skeptic, check out the Tori Lee experience below.

I’m right, aren’t I? If the stars align, who knows how big a star Lee could be? It looks like Dayton may have a budding icon in its midst. If you want more from Lee, check out her official social media page and her webpage.