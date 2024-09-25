© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

You Should Listen To: Jeremy Street

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT

Jeremy Street is an exceptional Dayton area MC. He’s made some noise in the area in the past few years, and for good reason. Street has a smooth but slightly aggressive flow, and he’s charismatic and witty. You can listen (and see) for yourself below.

Street also represents well for The Gem City. It doesn’t seem like he’d ever forget where he came from.

If you want to learn more about Street (and his upcoming shows and performances), you can go here. If you want to hear more of his music, check out this site. Keep up with Jeremy Street, because it doesn’t seem like he’ll slow down any time soon.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicHip-Hop
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.