Flashback: Our favorite Saturday morning cartoons

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 21, 2024 at 9:41 AM EDT

If you were a kid in the 1980’s, one thing you could look forward to in the upcoming fall season was the debut of new Saturday morning/afternoon cartoons. You could also expect to see new seasons of older ‘toon shows as well, which was really exciting. Your favorite program could have new characters created or added, and you were definitely going to see new storylines.

We all had our favorite weekend cartoons that we loved, the ones that had us racing to our television sets with a bowl of our favorite cereal ready to view. Below are a few of Gen X’s most beloved Saturday morning cartoons, the ones we watched with joy, until someone took the remote and turned on a college football game.

What were your favorite Saturday morning cartoons? Tell me via my email addy, grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
