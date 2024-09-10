You Should Listen To: Emerald Alliance

Emerald Alliance is a Dayton, Ohio based duo that creates and performs profoundly spiritual music. The two artists who make up the duo, Moroni Lane and Mando McPickin, describe their creative and social mission as thus: “These two artists are dedicated to being intentional in their craft to create music that uplifts and unifies humanity.”

Emerald Alliance is currently touring. To find out about their upcoming dates, check out their Facebook page. To discover more about the band, you can go to their webpage. If medicine music is your thing, then Emerald Alliance should be your jam.

https://youtu.be/XDDewByoGDA?si=XFu5cfABnXV-i_9_

