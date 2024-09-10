© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

You Should Listen To: Emerald Alliance

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
contributed

Emerald Alliance is a Dayton, Ohio based duo that creates and performs profoundly spiritual music. The two artists who make up the duo, Moroni Lane and Mando McPickin, describe their creative and social mission as thus: “These two artists are dedicated to being intentional in their craft to create music that uplifts and unifies humanity.”

Emerald Alliance is currently touring. To find out about their upcoming dates, check out their Facebook page. To discover more about the band, you can go to their webpage. If medicine music is your thing, then Emerald Alliance should be your jam.

https://youtu.be/XDDewByoGDA?si=XFu5cfABnXV-i_9_
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
