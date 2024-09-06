What's Great in Dayton: September 6 - 12, 2024

First Friday: Today is First Friday, and downtown stores, restaurants, galleries, and more all have some great fun ready for you.

The Italian Fall Festa: The Italian Fall Festa starts this evening. A weekend of wonderful Italian music, delicious food, and a fun game of Bocce on the spacious shaded grounds of Bella Villa. Head over there this evening plus Saturday and Sunday.

Dayton Greek Festival: The premier festival for Greek food, pastries, culture, and history is the Dayton Greek Festival. Go to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church this evening plus Saturday and Sunday.

The Clinton County Corn Festival: The Clinton County Corn Festival is a bushel of fun for everyone! It’s in Wilmington this evening plus Saturday and Sunday.

Oktoberfest in Springboro: In Springboro you can enjoy authentic German food, biers, and wines with everything from bratwust to schnitzel. Plenty of games, polka music, dancing and fun for everyone! It’s this evening and Saturday.

The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival: The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival is tomorrow and Sunday on the Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek…and it’s much more than popcorn!

The Enchanted Cottage: The Dayton Theatre Guild's play is The Enchanted Cottage. You can go there on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays now to September 8th.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, is indie/alternative band Sweet Lizzy Project, and Saturday is ﻿﻿Hot Toddies Jazz Band.