Kim Deal will release debut solo album 'Nobody Loves You More' in November

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT
Kim Deal's debut solo album Nobody Loves You More will be released November 22, 2024.
Alex de Corte
Kim Deal's debut solo album Nobody Loves You More will be released November 22, 2024.

After wrapping up the most recent leg of touring with The Breeders, Kim Deal has announced her debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More (4AD). Due November 22, 2024, the album marks the first full-length solo album from Deal.

The songs on Nobody Loves You More span a decade of writing and recording. The last recording session took place November 22 at Electrical Audio studio in Chicago with the late Steve Albini. The album features collaborations with current members of The Breeders Kelley Deal and Jim Macpherson as well as past members Mando Lopez and Britt Walford, Teenage Fanclub's Raymond McGinley, Jack Lawrence of Raconteurs) and Savages’ Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan.

There are two song available now, "Coast" and "Crystal Breath," which premiered on non-commercial radio stations, including WYSO, on August 28 prior to digital releaase.

Nobody Loves You More will be released digitally on all platforms and physically on CD, vinyl, and cassette. Preorder information is available here.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
