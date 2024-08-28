Kim Deal will release debut solo album 'Nobody Loves You More' in November

After wrapping up the most recent leg of touring with The Breeders, Kim Deal has announced her debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More (4AD). Due November 22, 2024, the album marks the first full-length solo album from Deal.

The songs on Nobody Loves You More span a decade of writing and recording. The last recording session took place November 22 at Electrical Audio studio in Chicago with the late Steve Albini. The album features collaborations with current members of The Breeders Kelley Deal and Jim Macpherson as well as past members Mando Lopez and Britt Walford, Teenage Fanclub's Raymond McGinley, Jack Lawrence of Raconteurs) and Savages’ Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan.

There are two song available now, "Coast" and "Crystal Breath," which premiered on non-commercial radio stations, including WYSO, on August 28 prior to digital releaase.

Nobody Loves You More will be released digitally on all platforms and physically on CD, vinyl, and cassette. Preorder information is available here.