You Should Watch: K-CAP Da Don's video for 'Trash'

Dayton rapper K-CAP Da Don has just dropped a new video for his latest single, “Trash 2.0.” Local rap music producer and legend Dre Meezy sings the hook of the song. If you are a music and a rap fan, this vid is a must watch. K-CAP laments the current state of the rap music industry with hot bars and keen insight over a boom bap inspired beat.

The video was co-directed by another local hip-hop mainstay, Cooley The Curator. To see more of K-CAP’s music videos, you can check them out here.