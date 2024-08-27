You Should Watch: K-CAP Da Don's video for 'Trash'

© 2024 WYSO
WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 27, 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT
contributed

Dayton rapper K-CAP Da Don has just dropped a new video for his latest single, “Trash 2.0.” Local rap music producer and legend Dre Meezy sings the hook of the song. If you are a music and a rap fan, this vid is a must watch. K-CAP laments the current state of the rap music industry with hot bars and keen insight over a boom bap inspired beat.

The video was co-directed by another local hip-hop mainstay, Cooley The Curator. To see more of K-CAP’s music videos, you can check them out here.
Arts & Culture MusicHip-Hop
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
