Boogie to this vintage TV ad for Michael Jackson’s ‘Off The Wall’ album

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT

This month marks the 45 year anniversary of Jackson’s legendary and groundbreaking semi-solo album debut. Off The Wall is the LP that showcased a then newly adult MJ for the world to experience. The album was made to reintroduce Jackson as a serious artist as well as a commercially viable star. Both objectives were met…Off The Wall sold nine million copies, and Jackson was catapulted into solo superstardom.

Below are two videos related to the Off The Wall experience: an early 80’s commercial for the album that ties into Jackson’s biggest selling album, Thriller, and a bonus video of a Japanese produced Suzuki 1979 Off The Wall-era TV ad.

Admit it, you danced in your chair for a few seconds, didn’t you?
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
