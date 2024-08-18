© 2024 WYSO
Beam back to Dayton in 1979 with this vintage report on Dingleberry's record store

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 18, 2024 at 6:11 PM EDT
Fleetwood Mac...Led Zeppelin....Pink Floyd...The Eagles...Donna Summer...Rober Holmes?

These were some of the hottest artists of the 1979 holiday season. You can see them mentioned in this really cool news report from WDTN. The channel sent local broadcast legend Barbara Kerr to interview staffers from the also legendary (and now defunct) local music store Dingleberry’s, which was opened by Greg Savage in Dayton in 1974. The video of the report is below, and it’s an awesome visual time capsule. Also, below is a bonus vid of a Dingleberry’s classic radio commercial.

Don’t act like you weren’t shocked about the dominance of Rupert Holmes, too.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
