Photos: Art and music take center stage at Kettering's 2024 Art on the Commons

On Sunday, August 11, the City of Kettering's Rosewood Arts Center celebrated the 36th outing for Art On the Commons. The fine arts and craft festival, held each year at Lincoln Park Commons, showcases artists from around the country and includes demonstrations and live music.

WYSO partnered with Rosewood Art Center to curate the music lineup, which included Ozzi Zappia, The Nautical Theme, The Bruins, Anna Marie and Frank Calzada and Friends.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.