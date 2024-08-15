© 2024 WYSO
Photos: Art and music take center stage at Kettering's 2024 Art on the Commons

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published August 15, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Ozzi Zappia performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ozzi Zappia performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ozzi Zappia performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Ozzi Zappia performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Michelle Ishida at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Anthony Murrill at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Artist demonstrates printmaking at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pamela Watson at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Renee Westermeyer at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Emily Cooper at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Nautical Theme performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Nautical Theme performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Nautical Theme performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Nautical Theme performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Artist demonstrates wheel throwing at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Brad Noble at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fiber artist weaves at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Megs LeVesseur at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kate Lally at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Anna Marie performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Anna Marie performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Anna Marie performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Emily Louise Howard at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Artists demonstrate figure drawing at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

On Sunday, August 11, the City of Kettering's Rosewood Arts Center celebrated the 36th outing for Art On the Commons. The fine arts and craft festival, held each year at Lincoln Park Commons, showcases artists from around the country and includes demonstrations and live music.

WYSO partnered with Rosewood Art Center to curate the music lineup, which included Ozzi Zappia, The Nautical Theme, The Bruins, Anna Marie and Frank Calzada and Friends.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
