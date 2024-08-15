Library hosts 'Ferguson Voices' exhibit 10 years after Michael Brown was killed

Ten years ago in Ferguson, Missouri, police shot and killed Michael Brown, leading to 100 days of protests.

Here in downtown Dayton, the main library is hosting again a unique exhibit called Ferguson Voices: Disrupting the Frame. It features interviews and photographs of twelve individuals who reacted to Brown’s death through community contributions such as acting, teaching and advancing the cause of justice.

Initially created in 2016, this exhibit came about after nine University of Dayton students traveled to Missouri to interview people who were affected by the unrest.

Ferguson Voices shows individuals who witnessed and shaped the uprising and to show visitors that when communities are faced with difficult moments, we all have a role to play.

The current exhibit runs through Aug. 30, 2024.

The University of Dayton Human Rights Center will host a companion program to the exhibit. It will be on 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in downtown library's Opportunity Space @ St. Clair.

It will involve a panel discussion and provide a space for community members to come together and process the recent killing of 16-year-old Brian Moody by Dayton City Police.

