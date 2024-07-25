DJ Ladi Bounce brings the music you didn't know you wanted to hear to WYSO with her show Bounce With Me

In this WYSO Weekend excerpt, DJ Ladi Bounce talks about her "quirky" and classic approach to music and her new show Bounce With Me on Thursday nights.

Jerry Kenney: So let's talk about your new show, Bounce With Me. It's Thursday nights at 8:00. Tell us about it - You hit the ground running. By the way, I listen to your first show, and you sounded like you have been doing this a long time. Do you have radio experience? Lots of DJ experience?

Ladi Bounce: Lots of DJ [experience], yes. Radio, no. I did go to International School of Broadcasting, but that was like in '97.

Jerry Kenney: All right. So you're shaking the rust off as far as radio is concerned but music is something you know, obviously a lot about. So tell us what you're bringing to Thursday nights.

Ladi Bounce: Quirky songs you didn't know you wanted to hear. Definitely songs you didn't know you wanted to hear. My musical taste is so eclectic that, you're going to get a little bit of everything.

Jerry Kenney: And we did. I know on that first program you were playing some old classics and some new stuff that I certainly haven't heard of.

Ladi Bounce: My husband and I listened to the replay from last week's show, and I didn't realize it until afterwards, but I went from 1972 to 1986 to 1974, and then 1976 back again. And I'm like, where did that even come from? But it all fit. It was great

Jerry Kenney: That's what matters. So tell our listeners a little bit about yourself. Are you a Dayton native?

Ladi Bounce: I am a Dayton native. I've been here my whole life. My DJ legacy is actually my dad's legacy. He is Fred the Boss, or was Fred the Boss. If you've ever been to Skate World, Orbit, WBLZ, Roller World, The Bus Stop. If you ever went to Dayton Public Schools, that was my daddy. Every single time. He had an exclusive contract with Dayton Public Schools. Plus, he was on radio. So I've been a DJ since I was ten. I've been doing it since I was ten.

Jerry Kenney: So this comes naturally to you?

Ladi Bounce: Yes. This part is the easy part.

Jerry Kenney: Well, great. So how has your experience been so far on the WYSO airwaves?

Ladi Bounce: It's been great. Everybody's been so helpful and so supportive. Like, I can make a phone call or an email and I'm getting a response within, like ten minutes, [from] Juliet, Peter and Jason. I'm like, I can't even name everybody because I don't want to leave anybody out. But it's been a really cool experience.

Jerry Kenney: And so tell me, like one of your favorite songs.

Ladi Bounce: I have three main songs that I listen to every day, and that's "Champagne Life" by Ne-Yo, because it's just a fun song and it's happy. Then, if I had to pick like a hero theme song because every hero has a theme song, then it's "Just Fine" by Mary J. Blige, because she talks about, in that song, that everything she went through made her who she is, and she wouldn't trade any of it, and she's really just fine, and so it's her life. And I'm like, that is so me because you get the ups and downs, but you gotta keep going. And then, wow, "Golden" by Jill Scott, because it's the same thing. It's just like my life is golden and I'm living it. I'm enjoying every minute of this journey. Like the ups and the downs. It's been really awesome.

Jerry Kenney: Oh, great. And do you have any kind of philosophy as far as your music and what you like to bring to the audience on Thursdays?

Ladi Bounce: Just fun. I want you to just dance like, you know, we have so many things that make us different in the world and so many things that separate us. And music is like the only thing that brings us together. No matter the year, no matter the genre, no matter the artist, it's something for everybody. So in that two hours, you're getting really just a huge chunk of my personality through music.

Jerry Kenney: That definitely comes through your personality and the music. It's a great mix on Thursday nights. Well, thanks so much for joining us and filling us in a little bit about yourself. We look forward to more music on Thursdays. Check it out. Bounce With Me at Thursday nights at 8:00. Yes Ladi Bounce, thanks so much.

Ladi Bounce: Thanks so much. It was great to be here.