You Should Listen To: Kyla Mainous

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:36 AM EDT
contributed

You really should. Mainous is an exceptional performer. The Cincinnati-based singer/songwriter has a beautiful voice and plays a mean acoustic guitar. She’s also put in years of work into her craft. Mainous has a real discography. She’s also a very active live performer, she regularly posts her show dates on her Facebook page. Below are video clips of Mainous performing.

Yeah...you think she's a star too

Are you an Ohio-based artist looking for exposure? Do you have something special to say? Send me your info via my e-addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. If I dig you, I’ll write about you.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
