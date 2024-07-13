© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

You Should Listen To: Space Wolf

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 13, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
contributed

I ran across this gentleman’s profile on social media, and I’m glad I did. Space Wolf is a Dayton, Ohio based DJ/producer who’s performed sets all over Ohio. You can check out the songs he’s produced himself here. Space Wolf’s following is growing, I suggest you get on the train now.

Should we listen to you? Are you an Ohio based artist who wants to be seen and heard? Shoot me your info at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. If I dig you, I’ll write about you.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
