What to watch for at the 2024 BET Awards

For the most part, the annual BET Awards are always memorable. From eye popping performances, eyebrow raising speeches, surprise reunions, and crazy outfits, the ‘awards’ show pretty much gives Black culture and, by extension, American culture moments to talk about on and offline for at least a week.

Well, this year’s show has the potential to be wild. Besides having Will Smith drop a new single on the telecast and Megan Thee Stallion opening the show, the most eyebrow raising thing about the event in 2024 is Drake’s seven BET Award nominations.

You're likely aware of Drake’s standing in pop culture currently. With his rival Kendrick Lamar dropping his now legendary Juneteeth concertlast week (I call it the “L.A. Massacre”) that vaporized the very concept of Drake, the fact that Drizzy could win any of these awards on Sunday makes for potentially dazzling television. Is The Boy going to show up to the event (he usually doesn’t)? If he wins an award, how will the crowd react? How will social media react? The BET Awards may be a mass litmus test for Drake, his fans, and the American public.

Yeah, I’m tunin’ in this Sunday night.

The BET Awards air Sunday, June 30 at 8pm.