Watch this so very ‘90s Weezer TV commercial for their debut album

Check out this television ad for the first Weezer album titled…Weezer. Or, the Blue Album as Weezer’s die hard call it. The Gen X rock band dropped their first LP in 1994. It was a smash that got the band all over MTV (the also legendary filmmaker and iconic music video director Spike Jonze was behind the lens for Weezer’s first single) and mainstream rock radio. Weezer would sell three million copies and kickstart a long career for the band.

Ahh, the memories. When MTV actually played music videos, and I had a lot less body fat.

