© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch this so very ‘90s Weezer TV commercial for their debut album

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published June 23, 2024 at 12:28 PM EDT

Check out this television ad for the first Weezer album titled…Weezer. Or, the Blue Album as Weezer’s die hard call it. The Gen X rock band dropped their first LP in 1994. It was a smash that got the band all over MTV (the also legendary filmmaker and iconic music video director Spike Jonze was behind the lens for Weezer’s first single) and mainstream rock radio. Weezer would sell three million copies and kickstart a long career for the band.

Ahh, the memories. When MTV actually played music videos, and I had a lot less body fat.

Did you buy Weezer in 1994? If so, drop me a line at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.