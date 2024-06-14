What's Great in Dayton: June 14 - 20, 2024

Pride in Kettering: Tonight is the Kettering Pride Celebration. This free, family-friendly event features local entertainers, vendors, food trucks, and community organizations along with activities for every age group. It's at Delco Park, 4 to 8pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, it is rock musician Kazha, which is Rock and Saturday is the Junteenth Concert.

Family films at the Neon: The Family Summer Film Fest is for kids, and on Saturday doors open at 10:30am. Tickets are given on a first-come first-serve basis. This is at the Neon. This week is Sing Along Sesame Street.

Boots in the Street: Up in Sidney on Saturday is Boots in the Street. It’s a one of a kind country music event. Gates open at 6:30pm.

Beers with Dad at Front Street: On Sunday at Front Street there are open galleries, food trucks, live music, fine art exhibitions, and studios. Since this is Father's Day, they are calling this event Beers With Dad. It's 11am to 4pm.

All About the Levkoviches: At the Neon at 7:15pm is a film All About the Levkoviches. This is part of the Dayton Jewish Film Festival.

Baseball buddies: Children ages 7 to13 can apply to become a Dayton Dragons Baseball Buddy. Buddies receive a custom Dragons jersey, and hat and will be part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game-day.