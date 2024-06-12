© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: The Outside Presents wraps up first season with Tongue Depressor and Wasteland Jazz Unit

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:40 PM EDT
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
1 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-7.jpg
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-11.jpg
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-15.jpg
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-17.jpg
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-18.jpg
Wasteland Jazz Unit performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-24.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-19.jpg
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-20.jpg
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-23.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-22.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-30.jpg
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-25.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-38.jpg
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-31.jpg
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-33.jpg
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-39.jpg
Tongue Depressor performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Evan Miller introduces Wasteland Jazz Unit at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 17  — The Outside Presents Jun2024-2.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Wasteland Jazz Unit at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie

Monday, June 10 marked the final concert in season one of The Outside Presents, WYSO's open to the public experimental music series.

Cincinnati experimental scene pillars Wasteland Jazz Unit performed a blistering set on reed instruments. New Haven, CT-based multi-instrumentalist deep drone duo Tongue Depressor headlined the performance, and Dayton's SOS Lightshow provided visual accompaniment.

The Outside Presents is curated by host of The Outside and assistant music director Evan Miller.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.
