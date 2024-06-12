Photos: The Outside Presents wraps up first season with Tongue Depressor and Wasteland Jazz Unit

Monday, June 10 marked the final concert in season one of The Outside Presents, WYSO's open to the public experimental music series.

Cincinnati experimental scene pillars Wasteland Jazz Unit performed a blistering set on reed instruments. New Haven, CT-based multi-instrumentalist deep drone duo Tongue Depressor headlined the performance, and Dayton's SOS Lightshow provided visual accompaniment.

The Outside Presents is curated by host of The Outside and assistant music director Evan Miller.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.