Photos: For Dayton By Dayton celebrates fifth year with record attendance

Saturday June 8 marked the fifth outing of For Dayton by Dayton, a free music festival in the heart of downtown Dayton, organized local hip-hop artist K. Carter. 2024 saw the largest attendance yet at the family-friendly event.

This year's lineup included performances by The Bruins, Trey Posey, Feyth M, The Nautical Theme, Montana and Tyrant, Joe Eid, Ace Slite, K-Cap, Day Luster, Nightbeast, Blanch Robinson and K. Carter along with special guests and collaborators throughout the day. Vendors, sponsors and food trucks, all sourced from the local community lined both the Riverscape Pavilion and Monument Avenue.

WYSO was a proud media sponsor of For Dayton By Dayton, and music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the day.