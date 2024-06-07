© 2024 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: June 7 - 13, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, it is Jordy Searcy which is rock/pop and Saturday is a Pride celebration featuring Pom Pom Squad which is indie/rock.

Family films at the Neon: The Family Summer Film Fest is for kids, and on Saturday doors open at 10:30am. Tickets are given on a first-come first-serve basis. This is at the Neon. This week is Be My Neighbor.

Tour St. Anne's Hill: The St. Anne's Hill Historic Home and Garden Tour is Saturday. You can spend a leisurely afternoon experiencing the neighborhood's many historical residences and urban gardens. Enjoy a self-guided tour from 10am to 4pm.

Dayton View's Home Tours: Dayton View's Home Tours are also on Saturday. Step back in time as you wander through seven historic homes each offering a glimpse into a bygone era. This will be the last tour until 2026, so don't miss out! It's 11am to 4pm.

Canal Music Fest: Up in Tipp City is The Canal Music Fest. Gates open at 5pm Saturdaay. Live Music and it's FREE.

Madcap Puppets in the Garden: On Sunday The Madcap Puppets show is in Smith Garden, which is in Oakwood. The puppets are doing Annie Oakley’s Wild West Show at 7pm and it's FREE.
