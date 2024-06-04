(Kinda) New Album Reviews: Lenny Kravitz- ‘Blue Electric Light’

Lenny Kravitz has always secretly been funky. He’s known as a rock artist, and rightfully so. His catalog since 1989 proves that point. But, Kravitz has always hinted at a nearly hidden urban sensibility in his music through the years. He’d make a rock burner like “Are You Gonna Go My Way”, and then drop a soulful gem like “Heaven Help”. Kravitz’s fans (like myself) longed for the day when he’d give us at least one fonky LP.

Kravitz’s new album, Blue Electric Light, is that album…sorta. It’s the funkiest album I’ve ever heard from him. While Kravitz doesn’t go full D’Angelo, he does give us a collection of songs that lean more towards modern pop and R&B than his usual fare. This LP is also a dedication to Prince (the two men were close friends). You can hear Kravitz’s nods to His Royal Badness in several cuts on the album, like the ballad “Stuck in the Middle”.

The album does have some bops. I’ve been playing “Honey” since Memorial Day.

Blue Electric Light is an enjoyable, fun, and sexy album that was released right on time for the summer. I knew Kravitz had some Soul in him. I’m glad he graced us with it.

The Grade: B

Teacher’s Note: Put this album on all of your playlists. Blue Electric Light should be enjoyed as much as possible.