What's Great in Dayton: May 24 - 30, 2024

Passport to MetroParks: Tonight is the Passport to MetroParks. Live music, food trucks, family activities and more is part of the event that includes a sneak peak of some of Dayton’s largest cultural festivals. Go to RiverScape MetroPark, 6 to 9pm.

Cheese Fest: On Saturday at Austin Landing is The Cheese Fest. Over 15 food vendors are serving up a feast fit for foodies, and you wash it down with a refreshing sip at the Beer Garden. Groove to live music all day. And at the end of the night is the Austin Landing fireworks show that will light up the sky and your smiles!

DPO at Carillon Park: On Sunday at 7pm is the Celebration Concert at Carillon Park. The Dayton Philharmonic are doing an exciting concert to celebrate Memorial Day! Bring your own seat and enjoy patriotic tunes such as the “Armed Forces Salute.” This family-friendly festival is rounded out with special activities, costumed interpreters, and more!

Military history in Fairborn: The 3nd Annual Military History Muster is in Fairborn in the "Calamityville" National Center for Medical Readiness. There are re-enactors, military weapons and equipment, military vehicles, and the 4 Freedom Equestrian Team. You can go there on Saturday & Sunday. 9am to 5pm.

Tour Garden Gems: At this years Garden Gems Tour, you’ll stroll through seven unique gardens, and while it is in two weeks you can get your tickets now.

Celebrating Community Gems: And finally the Dayton Daily News does "Community Gems" to honor individuals who are doing something to truly benefit our community. One they recently chose was right here withWYSO’s music director, Juliet Fromholt. Congratulations Juliet!