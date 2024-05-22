Looping artists from Dayton and Cincinnati perform Wednesday night at the Brightside

On Wednesday, May 22 four musicians from different genres who use looping as part of their creative process will perform at the Brightside in downtown Dayton. It's the third edition of a showcase called On Repeat. WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke to the showcase's curator, Vibes, to learn more about this week's performance.

On Repeat began as a way to build community among musicians who use looping and to demonstrate that anyone can get started making music. Vibes says that it's working, "People are definitely reaching out, trying to be a part of it. Now, I've got people from Cincinnati and Columbus coming. It's growing."

This week's edition of the showcase will feature Yellow Springs' Kyleen Downes, Dayton based artists Mt. Analogue and Isicle, and Maria Keck from Cincinnati will join for the first time. Another new edition to the event is live painting from local visual artist Megan Fiely.

Vibes says that adding visual art to the mix is part of the series' nature growth, "We're going to have audio and music stuff happening from scratch. And now we're going to have a visual component as well. It does align with the intention of [On Repeat] which is to show kind of how accessible art is. When we perform it in a from scratch kind of way in front of people and show how the song in the process is developed and moves through time, people can kind of experience that in a way that they might not otherwise get to."

Tickets for On Repeat Vol 3 are available at the Brightside's website or at the venue when doors open at 7pm.