(Kinda) New Album Reviews: Billie Eilish- Hit Me Hard and Soft

The Mistress of Mood is back. Billie Eilish has returned with her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Eilish’s new LP gives us the same atmospheric, ethereal, yet funky music that she’s dropped the last few years. This time around, her material is a bit more adult. For example, if you have questions about any part of Eilish’s sexuality, the lead single “Lunch” answers them all…frankly (this song is going to get think pieced like crazy in the next few days). There are several other cuts on the album that deal with the now 22 year old navigating her way through stardom, life, and love; “Skinny” and “The Diner” are the standouts.

Taylor Swift is America’s current Matriarch of The Middle, and Eilish is the Punk Pop Princess. Eilish’s role seems to be the more exciting of the two. Taylor Swift would never make a song like “Lunch.” We wouldn’t want her to. But Eilish? We need her to make this kind of content. That’s what rock stars do, and, like it or not, Eilish is our biggest rock goddess…at least in spirit.

The Grade: B

Teacher’s Note: Hit Me Hard and Soft is a solid album, and Eilish remains a star to watch.

