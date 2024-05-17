What's Great in Dayton: May 17 - 23, 2024

Hamvention: The world's largest amateur radio gathering attracts enthusiasts worldwide. It’s at the Greene County Fairgrounds today, Saturday and Sunday.

Aullwood Spring Fest: If you go to the Aullwood Spring Fest you can see a raptor roadshow, learn about the ancient art of falconry and meet Aullwood’s animal ambassadors. There’s an expanded variety of children’s activities and craft vendors. You can browse the Greenview Garden Club's Plant Sale and take a free horse or tractor drawn wagon ride. It’s Saturday & Sunday 10am to 5pm.

That Day in May: That Day in May is an Oakwood community festival. There's a pancake breakfast, 5K or 10K or Fun Runs, a parade, games and bouncy houses, an auto show, dog parade & dog show and more.

Find a deal in St. Anne’s Hill: The St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood rummage sale is Saturday and starts at 8am. Explore this historic neighborhood, eat and drink your way down 5th Street, and find some great deals!!

Pride Rocks: Pride Rocks promotes suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ Community. Enjoy local meals from a food truck, learn from and connect with local providers, check out local vendors and listen to LGBTQ+ musicians. Pride Rocks is Saturday at Levitt Pavilion 11am to 3pm and there is no cost.

Third Sundays at Front Street: On Sunday is Front Street’s Third Sunday event. Explore studio galleries, shops, boutiques, and the outdoor market right in the heart of Dayton’s Arts District ,and there’s food and music. It’s 11am to 4pm.

Centerville Merchant Market: At the Centerville Merchant Market more than 150 upscale vendors and 20 food trucks along with other fun activities for the entire family are available. Go to the St. Leonard lawn on Clyo Road Sunday from noon to 5.

Fleurs de Fête: At Fleurs de Fête there’s a sampling of more than 400 different wines, a Belgian beer garden, and live music. It's at Carillon Historical Park, 1 to 4pm on Sunday.