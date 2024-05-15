© 2024 WYSO
Heart is coming to rock Ohio

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 15, 2024 at 1:08 PM EDT

I’ve very recently written about Heart. I’m coming back to them because the band has embarked on a new worldwidetour (The Royal Flush Tour) that actually has a stop in Columbus, Ohio May 15. Heart will make two more stops in Ohio on this tour: Cleveland on July 30, and Cincinnati on August 13. If you’re a big fan of the Wilson sisters, you may want to get your tickets right away (can you believe that this band has been around for nearly 50 years?).

Below are a few videos of Heart in action.

Have you ever been to a Heart concert in Ohio? If so, tell me about your experience at my email addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
