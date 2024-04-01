© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heart enchanted Cincinnati with a 1980 concert

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 1, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT

Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson and company, better known as the rock band Heart, played a show in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 30, 1980. Heart are one of the most successful women-led bands in music history. The collective’s 1980 event in Cincy (that was a part of the Bebe Le Strange Tour) can be seen (in part) in a video below.

For more info about the show, read about its setlist here. Did you go to the concert and sing along to “Magic Man” and “Barracuda”? Let me know at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.